Nano Tops 24 Hour Volume of $43.39 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. Nano has a market cap of $602.70 million and $43.39 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for $4.52 or 0.00014267 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,703.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,789.75 or 0.05645255 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.82 or 0.01406199 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.29 or 0.00388896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00125344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.66 or 0.00623467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.74 or 0.00390309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006926 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00038117 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

