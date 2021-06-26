Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Down 23.5% This Week

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 18.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $212,721.62 and approximately $4,352.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,104,045 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

