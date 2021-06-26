Navcoin Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $22.74 million and $406,813.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003876 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00053719 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00035268 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,039,047 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.