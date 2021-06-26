NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.87). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 296 ($3.87), with a volume of 228,705 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities raised their price objective on shares of NCC Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 318 ($4.15) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £914.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 285.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

