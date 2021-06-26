NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $1.84 on Major Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00005822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $754.18 million and approximately $55.11 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00032201 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00198521 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00034693 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $936.06 or 0.02969534 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,954,993 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

