Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 46.3% lower against the dollar. Neblio has a market cap of $14.30 million and $496,399.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002602 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,985,740 coins and its circulating supply is 17,599,810 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

