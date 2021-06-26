Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €64.25 ($75.59).

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Nemetschek stock opened at €65.16 ($76.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.40. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52-week high of €70.55 ($83.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.64.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

