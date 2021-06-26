Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Position Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,006 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Neogen worth $8,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $91,604.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,353 shares in the company, valued at $955,064.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $52,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,018.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,380 shares of company stock worth $7,876,615 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NEOG traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $45.95. 1,005,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 0.49. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Neogen had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

