Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,285 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Neogen worth $5,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEOG. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Neogen by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 138,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

NEOG traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 0.49. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.88.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Neogen news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 31,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $2,764,230.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,237.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $52,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,018.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,380 shares of company stock worth $7,876,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

