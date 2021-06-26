Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $46.22. Neogen shares last traded at $45.95, with a volume of 917,099 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent sold 40,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $3,560,427.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $52,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,018.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,380 shares of company stock worth $7,876,615. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 190,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,949,000 after buying an additional 23,390 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Neogen by 12.0% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 858,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,424 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Neogen by 14.2% in the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

