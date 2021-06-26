NeoWorld Cash (NASH) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

NeoWorld Cash (CURRENCY:NASH) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, NeoWorld Cash has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. NeoWorld Cash has a market capitalization of $301,363.68 and approximately $587.00 worth of NeoWorld Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NeoWorld Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00052136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.00574005 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037701 BTC.

NeoWorld Cash Profile

NASH is a coin. NeoWorld Cash’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,709,948,546 coins. NeoWorld Cash’s official message board is blog.neoworld.io . The Reddit community for NeoWorld Cash is /r/neoworldtech . NeoWorld Cash’s official Twitter account is @NeoWorld9 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NeoWorld Cash is neoworld.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NeoWorld is a multiplayer online virtual world that runs on blockchain. In the 3D virtual environment, players explore new frontiers, create skylines, pursue careers and build wealth, legends and legacies from scratch, just like in the real world. “

