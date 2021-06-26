NEST Protocol (NEST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.04 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $21.23 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 31% against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.00595752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00038252 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

