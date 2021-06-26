Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.
OTCMKTS:NSRGF opened at $125.92 on Friday. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.40.
Nestlé Company Profile
NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
