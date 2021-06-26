Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 1,037,747 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1,440.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037,747 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.65% of GoDaddy worth $86,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total transaction of $242,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,945,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GDDY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

NYSE GDDY opened at $86.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.