Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 1,275,564 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275,564 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Cloudera worth $82,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,525,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,868,000 after purchasing an additional 812,119 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,462,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 36,329 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLDR opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.67. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cloudera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,154.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 46,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $587,951.76. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,061.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,314 shares of company stock worth $1,894,446. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

