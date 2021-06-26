Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.28% of AMETEK worth $82,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 16.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,238,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in AMETEK by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,210,000 after buying an additional 45,228 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

AME stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,891 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

