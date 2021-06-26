Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,589 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.91% of Athene worth $87,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Athene by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Athene by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

In other news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,659.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $67.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.