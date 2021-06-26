Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $81.52 Million Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070,201 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.75% of Rambus worth $81,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $23.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.83.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

