Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $83.34 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 389,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $83,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after buying an additional 2,265,577 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $618,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,281,000 after buying an additional 473,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 858,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,420,000 after buying an additional 465,772 shares in the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX stock opened at $194.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

