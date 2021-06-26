Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,054,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,364,246 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.36% of PG&E worth $82,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 70,044 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 372.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 101,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 79,817 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,867,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after buying an additional 1,062,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 225,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 168,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.38. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.