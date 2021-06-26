Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,761 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 3.02% of Cedar Fair worth $85,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cedar Fair by 2,658.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,723,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter worth about $42,170,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 407.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 957,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,555,000 after buying an additional 768,589 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4,044.3% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 667,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after buying an additional 651,057 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 40.9% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,782,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,530,000 after buying an additional 517,000 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $46.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.83) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.