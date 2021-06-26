Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 975,050 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,710,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975,050 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.63% of Equitable worth $88,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equitable by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,126,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,505,000 after acquiring an additional 192,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,319,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $715,679,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,053,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,151,000 after purchasing an additional 386,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,013,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,882 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQH opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQH. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

