Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,668,513 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 715,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of UBS Group worth $88,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $8,441,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

