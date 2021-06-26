Neural Protocol One Day Volume Hits $250.00 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last week, Neural Protocol has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $74,257.83 and $250.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol (CRYPTO:NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

