Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $17.16 on Friday. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $442.04 million, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,953 shares of company stock valued at $689,164. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 145,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Neuronetics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

