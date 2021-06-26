Neutrino USD Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $387.03 million and approximately $16.91 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 387,030,828 coins and its circulating supply is 387,030,252 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

