Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 475.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nevro were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Nevro by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Nevro by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.90.

In other Nevro news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $178.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $111.87 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.55.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.