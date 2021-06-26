New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 209.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,492 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of New Senior Investment Group worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of SNR opened at $6.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $579.20 million, a PE ratio of -30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.04. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

