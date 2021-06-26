New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,272,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,433 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 388,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 309,056 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYMT opened at $4.54 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.94.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

