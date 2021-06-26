New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 44,800 Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of MRVI opened at $42.70 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

