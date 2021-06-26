New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 135,600 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 325.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123,735 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 503,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 291,167 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 645,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 466,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

NYSE AMC opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. The firm’s revenue was down 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 20,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,294 shares in the company, valued at $936,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 265,819 shares of company stock valued at $7,681,883. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

