New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 57.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,750 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,643,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,257 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,926,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Celsius by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 463,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,176 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,569,000. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Celsius by 578.8% during the 4th quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 236,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after acquiring an additional 201,320 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

In related news, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CELH opened at $72.37 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $83.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.97 and a beta of 2.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

