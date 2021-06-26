New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,063 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in ADT by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,759 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in ADT by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,800 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ADT by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,526 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 40,715 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of ADT by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 400,590 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18. ADT Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. Research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

About ADT

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.