New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,925,000 after buying an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,281 shares of company stock valued at $126,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USNA opened at $101.48 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.92.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $307.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 32.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

