New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 122.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,805 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Surgery Partners worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas F. Cowhey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,505,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $166,010.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,624 shares of company stock worth $8,868,834 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Shares of SGRY opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 3.14. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $512.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

