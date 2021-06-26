New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.51 Million Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of American Woodmark worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMWD opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 2.27. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $68.81 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMWD. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.20.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

