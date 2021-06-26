New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,445,576 shares of company stock valued at $28,859,891 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

SWCH opened at $21.25 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.