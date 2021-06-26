New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of HNI worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in HNI by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in HNI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in HNI by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in HNI by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in HNI by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HNI. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE HNI opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.07. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.11.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $161,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,454.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,024. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

