New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of GMS worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GMS. FMR LLC grew its stake in GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after buying an additional 338,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in GMS by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in GMS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in GMS by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 2.11.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 176,210 shares of company stock valued at $7,359,426. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMS. Stephens upgraded shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

