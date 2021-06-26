New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.76 Million Stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Datto were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSP. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,071,348,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,029,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,500,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,698,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,465,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datto alerts:

MSP opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 80.46. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.96.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $242,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,051 shares of company stock worth $3,675,915 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.