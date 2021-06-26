New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,058 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of The RealReal worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $39,899,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,359,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in The RealReal by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,717,000 after buying an additional 587,300 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,119,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The RealReal by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after buying an additional 563,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $81,458.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,877. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The RealReal stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 3.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

