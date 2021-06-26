New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 1,863.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Organogenesis worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $41,577,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 81.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after buying an additional 1,026,183 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter worth about $13,611,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the first quarter worth about $16,447,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Organogenesis by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 646,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 454,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,212,112 shares of company stock worth $68,993,938. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORGO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

