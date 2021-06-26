New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.16% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter worth about $274,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 9.4% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

CRMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $144.69 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.47 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.71.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

