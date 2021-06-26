New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jamf were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of JAMF opened at $34.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.49.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $49,038.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,499.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,469,823 shares of company stock valued at $279,428,610.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

