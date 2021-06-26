New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of AMC Networks worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in AMC Networks by 43.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after buying an additional 660,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,514,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after buying an additional 380,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMC Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,135,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in AMC Networks by 45,860.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 179,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC Networks stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

