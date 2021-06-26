New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Hilltop worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hilltop by 8.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 437.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 2,505.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 82,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth about $15,458,000. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $37.31 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.