New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 22,518 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of Ladder Capital worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a current ratio of 129.93. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 7,352 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $91,532.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,401.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,121 shares of company stock worth $954,500 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

