New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases Shares of 63,648 Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $329,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,752,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $22.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98. Oscar Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). On average, research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

