New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of AAR worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,830 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 243,667 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,676,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $236,424,000 after buying an additional 241,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAR alerts:

Shares of AIR opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.46 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. AAR had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 7,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $338,500.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,155.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,602.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.