New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Coherus BioSciences worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 271,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after acquiring an additional 317,618 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 845,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. TheStreet downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Maxim Group started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

